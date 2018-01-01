Kelsey Grammer: 'There's no way my sister's killers should be released from prison'

Kelsey Grammer has slammed the door shut on the possibility of his sister's killers ever leaving prison, insisting it just doesn't seem possible.

The former Frasier star reveals he has to relive the nightmare of the night Karen Grammer was killed every six months or so, when her killers seek a new parole hearing.

One of the three men jailed for the murder has already died, and Kelsey can't imagine a day when the other two become free men.

"They keep having court proceedings where they're seeking parole in the correctional facility in the state of Colorado," he tells WENN. "It doesn't seem possible.

"It comes up about every six months; somebody else comes up with a new wrinkle, a new way. How? There's two men involved; one of them is already gone but there were three men who killed her. And they killed six other people as well."

Kelsey, whose estranged father was shot dead when he was 13, was 18 when his sister was abducted, raped, and murdered in Colorado by serial rapist and killer Freddie Glenn in 1975, and he had to identify his sister's body.

When Glenn was up for parole in 2009, Grammer successfully opposed his release, telling parole board officials, "I miss her (sister) in my bones. I was her big brother. I was supposed to protect her - I could not... It very nearly destroyed me."

In 2014, Grammer offered forgiveness to Glenn, who had two accomplices in the murder of his sister, but he was denied parole. Kelsey made it clear to the parole board he wanted his sister's killer to die behind bars.