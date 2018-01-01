Mila Kunis was 'tentative' about taking on The Spy Who Dumped Me role

Mila Kunis was "tentative" about signing up for The Spy Who Dumped Me at first as she had just had a baby, but was won over by the script and director Susanna Fogel.

The Bad Moms actress gave birth to her second child with actor Ashton Kutcher, son Dimitri, in November 2016, and admits she wasn't sure about taking on her new spy movie as it would require her to film in various European locations eight months later.

However, she enjoyed the script and was convinced by her talks with director Fogel.

"I was tentative about doing the film, because it was taking me away from my family," she told Britain's OK! magazine. "Susanna was respectful of the fact that I had a newborn at the time. I was like, 'It makes me really nervous'. And she was like, 'We'll try to make this as easy of a transition as possible,' and she did. It was a great experience for me."

She also praised the "fun" script and admitted she was won over by the chance to play a "realistic and aspirational" character who is also "a bad-ass woman".

The actress explained that she generally does one film a year "at best" because she doesn't like to be separated from her Los Angeles-based family, which also includes three year-old daughter Wyatt.

In The Spy Who Dumped Me, Mila plays Audrey, who gets chased through Europe with her best friend Morgan, played by Kate McKinnon, by a team of assassins after it turns out her ex-boyfriend is a CIA agent.

Mila is proud that the movie stars two normal women and is more grounded than usual spy films.

"Like, if me or my best friend were thrown into a situation in real life, this is how it would go down. We don't have a magical cave full of magical toys," she explained.

The Spy Who Dumped Me, which also stars Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson and Outlander's Sam Heughan, hits cinemas from 2 August (18).