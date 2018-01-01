Busy Philipps talks late-night TV show epiphany

Busy Philipps had an epiphany that she was meant to host a late-night talk show while on holiday.

The Cougar Town actress is getting her own programme on the E! Network, to be called Busy Tonight, with the show to feature interviews and commentary. After years of working in Hollywood, and building up a reputation as an Instagram celebrity, Busy has now shared how she came to the realisation that she needed to present a TV show.

“I was in Palm Springs for my manager’s fiftieth birthday and I just turned to Marc (Silverstein, husband) and said, ‘I know what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to be a woman in late-night TV,'" she recalled in an interview with Porter magazine. "Well, I actually said, ‘I’m supposed to be the first woman host of The Tonight Show’, but Marc was like, ‘Jimmy Fallon already has that job; maybe you’re just supposed to have a talk show.’”

During the interview, Busy also shared that getting her own late-night gig isn't the first time that she has persevered with a project. Shortly after the birth of her first daughter Birdie, nine, she visited her agent and demanded a bunch of scripts for upcoming pilots.

"They sent me the script for Cougar Town with Courteney Cox and I said, ‘Oh, this is what I’m doing,'" the 39-year-old recalled. "Marc said, ‘Calm down, you haven’t even auditioned yet,’ but I was like, ‘Details!’”

In addition to working on her new TV gig, Busy is also gearing up to release her autobiography, This Will Only Hurt a Little. And while the I Feel Pretty star still loves acting, she is not prepared to go through the gruelling audition process any longer.

“Acting is exhausting and heartbreaking and I truly think it doesn’t get easier for anyone,” she added. “For years, I feel like I tried to fit into something that I thought I was supposed to be in order to procure work as an actress. I have many friends at all different levels of accolades and fame and none of them have an easy road."