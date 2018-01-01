Lindsay Lohan ‘planning a tell-all book’

Lindsay Lohan is reportedly planning a “tell-all” book lifting the lid on her former party girl lifestyle.

According to editors at Heat magazine, the former Hollywood wild child, who has reinvented herself as a nightclub impresario in Greece, is finally in a stable place, after run-ins with the law and a series of failed romances.

And now the 32-year-old is ready to revisit her wilder years, and potentially dish the dirt on her former lovers, and frenemies.

“Lindsay’s been toying with the idea of releasing a book, or doing an epic TV interview,” a source close to the Mean Girls star told Heat. “She feels more in charge of her life, and cringes when she looks back at those years in LA, not only because of her behaviour, but because of the way she was so badly portrayed, as this out-of-control party girl who was going off the rails.”

The book will give the star, who now runs three nightclubs across Greece, a chance to call out the other stars who she hung out with during her party heyday.

Lindsay was pals with stars including Britney Spears and Ashton Kutcher, and according to the source, “she’s kept everything documented and, despite all her partying, she has an encyclopaedic memory”.

“The people who were mean and cruel to her back then will be named and shamed, as will the boyfriends who two-timed her,” added the source.

News of Lindsay’s scandalous book plans comes after the star teased her upcoming MTV reality show in a new trailer.

The first look at the series, tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, aired on Monday (30Jul18) and featured the club mogul at work.

"Pack your bags, MTV. We're going to Mykonos!" she beamed as she hangs out at the beach. "I’ve joined the MTV family... Get ready!"

Lohan Beach Club is scheduled to air next year (19).