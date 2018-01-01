Priyanka Chopra bids farewell to Quantico

Priyanka Chopra has bid an emotional farewell to her TV show Quantico.

The actress broke boundaries by playing rogue FBI agent Alex Parrish on the thrilling series, with her part on the show seeing her become the first Indian woman to front a major American network drama.

However, the finale of Quantico aired in the U.S. on Friday (03Aug18), and after the programme was broadcast, Priyanka shared a series of sweet posts on Twitter, paying tribute to the cast and crew she has worked alongside for three seasons.

"As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you'll see, her story will come full circle... and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of colour to play leading ladies," she wrote.

"Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish... memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life."

To conclude, Priyanka added that it was a pleasure working with the Quantico team and that she was looking forward to "crossing paths" again in the future.

The 36-year-old won awards for her work on the show, including Favourite Dramatic TV Actress at the People's Choice Awards last year.

Despite the series coming to an end, Priyanka seemingly has a wedding to plan for.

It was reported last month (Jul18) that she got engaged to her singer boyfriend Nick Jonas amid her 36th birthday celebrations in London.