Khloe Kardashian: 'I definitely want more children'

Khloe Kardashian "definitely" wants more children with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV personality welcomed her first child, daughter True, with the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star back in April (18), and has now shared that she is open to the idea of expanding her family.

"Let my uterus shrink down again!" the 34-year-old joked to E! News. "I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don't know if I'm ready to get pregnant again, it's a lot!

"But I definitely want more kids, I just don't know when that is gonna be... I heard that you should wait at least a year."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also revealed her adorable daughter is "so sweet and so girlie", and joked that she's inherited a trait from her mother, Kris Jenner, by putting bows in True's hair.

"I'm just doing exactly what I hated that my mom did to me, I'm basically doing it to True," Khloe confessed, explaining that she used to see pictures of herself and her older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian dressed as triplets with "huge metallic bows" in their hair.

"I was like, 'What the f**k?' And now I'm doing it to her," she laughed.

The new mother recently left True overnight as she promoted her Good American clothing line's new sportswear at a Nordstrom department store in Seattle, Washington.

Khloe posed for photos with staff members and took part in an outdoor workout on the roof of the upscale boutique.

On her return to Los Angeles, she was stunned to find huge G and A balloons waiting for her from her partner.

Khloe's unexpected presents also included a black and white cake with an image of the new mum on the top, alongside a message that read: "Congratulations Koko."

"I just got home and look," she shared on her Instagram Story. "These are all from Tristan; Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you."