Joanna Krupa weds in Poland

Reality TV star Joanna Krupa is a married woman again after tying the knot with Douglas Nunes on Saturday (04Aug18).

The couple exchanged vows in an 11th century monastery in Tyniec, a village near Krakow in the bride's native Poland.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and Nunes had told friends they planned to elope, but they opted for an intimate Eastern European ceremony, so they could share their special day with friends and family.

Krupa confirmed her engagement to Nunes in March (18), five months after they officially started dating, by showing off her new ring on Instagram.

She captioned the photo: "Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household."

Joanna's last marriage ended when her businessman ex-husband Romain Zago asked her for a divorce in December, 2016. The marriage was officially terminated in August (17). The former couple wed in 2013.

Neither Krupa nor Zago sought spousal support, and they split everything evenly - she kept their Los Angeles pad and he scored the couple's house in Miami, Florida.

Krupa told TMZ at the time, "We wish each other nothing but continued happiness and success."

Her new husband is the co-founder of tech management company 451.

Joanna, 38, will be hoping to start a family quickly after recently revealing she had frozen her eggs in the hope of becoming a mum.

"Thank goodness I froze my eggs," she told Life & Style magazine. "I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn't. You don't want to wake up one day and be like, 'My God, what was I thinking?' I decided a few years ago to freeze them so I would be safe.

"You never know what life will bring. What if that moment comes when you can't have kids?"