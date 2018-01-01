Julie & Julia helped make Amy Adams a better cook

Life at home for Amy Adams was completely "transformed" after she discovered the joy of cooking while filming 2009 movie Julie & Julia.

The Enchanted star took cooking lessons in preparation for her role as a young writer with a passion for whipping up recipes from TV chef Julia Child's classic books, and the crash course helped the Oscar nominee discover a real appreciation for the culinary arts.

"I learned to cook," she shared. "I took cooking lessons to do that (role) and it really transformed (my life).

"I really developed a love of cooking. Before, I just saw it as sort of a task and then I saw it as a way to nurture your family and there was a real art to it."

Now the married mum-of-one has perfected a simple but delicious fish dish which she can have on the table in no time at all.

"I do a great salmon in a cast iron pan," she told talk show The View. "It's super simple, takes about 15 minutes!"

While Amy was picking up new kitchen skills during production on late director Nora Ephron's comedy drama, her movie husband, Chris Messina, was indulging in the lavish spread available to the cast and crew on set.

"Nora was a foodie, and the food on set was incredible," he gushed. "I remember I would have to not eat all day, 'cause I would get on set and be eating lobster at like, eight in the morning...!"

Julie & Julia, which also featured Meryl Streep as culinary master Child, isn't the only project Amy and Chris have co-starred in - they can currently be seen onscreen in hit TV drama series Sharp Objects.