Lake Bell refuses to hide marijuana from her kids

Lake Bell and her husband Scott Campbell refuse to hide their marijuana stash from their two small children, because they don't want the kids to think weed is "weird".

Bell's tattoo artist husband has co-founded Beboe, a high-end line of Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol products, and the Secret Life of Pets actress reveals they prefer to treat marijuana like wine or alcohol and don't want their children, three-year-old Nova and 14-month-old Ozgood, to view it as something that should be locked away.

"I don't really hide it," she tells Ember magazine. "We wait until they go to bed (before we get high). We have a wine company too, Saved wine. We have the wine around and we have the Beboe around. It's not mysterious. It's nothing strange or weird or coveted."

Bell also reveals she finds it more relaxing to smoke marijuana than to drink wine.

"As a parent, I think pot's almost better than a glass of wine," she says. "Just the time it takes to get the wine and open the wine and find the glass, pour the wine, chill the wine. With a vape, you take a hit and you're good, you know. Much better for a working parent."

However, she insists that she doesn't smoke marijuana to get high and prefers Beboe products over others because their "purpose is to enjoy the benefits and the more sort of sophisticated elements that the plant holds and can offer."

"So I think of it like the rose of weed," she adds.

Beboe was founded by Campbell and Clement Kwan last year (17).