Mila Kunis misses going on spontaneous holidays

Mila Kunis' holidays have changed significantly since she became a parent.

The actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher share two children; three-year-old daughter Wyatt and 20-month-old son Dimitri. Motherhood hasn't slowed Mila's career down and she's currently starring in action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me alongside Kate McKinnon and Justin Theroux - though she has now admitted that she can no longer go on spontaneous trips like her character Audrey.

"I'm spontaneous, yes. I do like to backpack. So yeah, I have no problem getting on a train and seeing where I end up," she shared in an interview with Britain's OK! magazine. "(But) I have two young children, so spontaneity goes out the window now. Ash and I joke about it. We used to be able to travel with a backpack and a T-shirt and now we have a suitcase full of diapers."

The 34-year-old added that she tends to accept no more than one film role a year so as not to separate the family, who "travel as a tribe" outside of Los Angeles. She also explained her thought process when it comes to accepting acting jobs.

"You always try and look for a character that's realistic and aspirational," the star noted. "I liked the script (for The Spy Who Dumped Me), I thought it was fun and I thought it's cool to play a bad-a*s woman."

Mila also emphasised that her latest flick is a spy movie that prioritises friendship and familiarity over action and fancy gadgets.

"It's more of a grounded and aspirational spy movie. Like, if me or my best friend were thrown into a situation like this in real life, this is how it would go down. We don't have a magical cave full of fancy toys," she smiled.