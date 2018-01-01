Patrick Stewart to reprise Star Trek role

Patrick Stewart is to reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard for a new Star Trek series.

The 78-year-old starred as the iconic space captain in Star Trek: New Generation for its seven-season run from 1987 to 1994. He reprised his role in four movies: Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and making his final appearance as Picard in Star Trek: Nemesis back in 2002.

However, Stewart announced in a lengthy post on Instagram on Saturday (04Aug18) that he will appear in a new series to be broadcast on CBS All Access which will focus on the "next chapter" of Picard's life.

"I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the Spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course," he began. "It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out (a) new life for him, when I thought that life was over."

Stewart added that he was humbled by fans' stories of how his character inspired so many to pursue "science, exploration and leadership".

"I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason - to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times," the star continued. "I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavour to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more."

A CBS spokesperson also confirmed the news on social media, and shared: "Make it so! @SirPatStew will be returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new @cbsallaccess #StarTrekseries that tells the story of the next chapter in Picard's life!"