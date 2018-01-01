NEWS Angelina Jolie's rep denies divorce lawyer has quit Newsdesk Share with :







Angelina Jolie's representative has denied a report speculating that the star's divorce lawyer has quit.



According to editors at TMZ, Laura Wasser had sensationally left the Oscar winner's legal team over "internal conflicts", amid reports that the legal battle with her estranged husband Brad Pitt was getting nasty.



However, Jolie's spokesperson, Mindy Nyby, has denied that the two are parting ways.



"I just spoke with Laura. The TMZ story is not true and she is not quitting now or in the future," she said in a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday (04Aug18).



Sources told TMZ reporters that Wasser, who is well-known for encouraging divorcing couples to reach amicable settlements and co-parent, wanted to quit as Jolie is "out for blood".



The 43-year-old filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage.



The former couple had been in a relationship since 2005, and share six children: 17-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



Jolie was granted physical custody of all six children in a December 2016 custody agreement, but last month (Jul18), she was ordered by a judge to help repair her children's relationship with their father.



The children are currently living in London with Jolie as she is filming Maleficent 2, while Pitt has spent his court-ordered time with his kids in London and Los Angeles as he films Quentin Tarantino's new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.