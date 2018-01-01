Catherine Zeta-Jones shares snap of first time she met Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a sweet throwback photo depicting the first time she met her husband Michael Douglas.

The 48-year-old Welsh actress has been married to the Hollywood star for nearly 18 years, having first met him at the Deauville Film Festival in France in August 1998.

Now, Zeta-Jones has shared a snap of their introduction on her Instagram page, with the image showing her gazing at Douglas while he is talking to someone else at their table.

"Meeting my husband for the first time at the Deauville Film Festival. Can't remember what he was talking about," she captioned the photo.

The couple wed in New York in November 2000 and share two children - son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 15.

Carys recently opened up about her childhood, revealing she was teased because of her father's age.

"People would be like 'Your grandpa's here to pick you up,'" she told Town & Country magazine.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 73, relocated their family to Bermuda while the children were growing up, in an effort to keep them out of the public eye.

However, once they moved back to New York, Carys confessed she found it hard to adjust, especially as the famous family was targeted by the paparazzi.

"I hated it. I used to get really upset. They would jump on the subway and sit right in front of me. I was, like, six. I was confused," the teenager explained. "That's when I knew, 'If this is going to be what it's like, I need to focus on who I really am, and this is going to be something that's just going to happen, and I can't do anything about it.'"