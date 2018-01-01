NEWS

Mission: Impossible - Fallout tops North American box office

Mission: Impossible - Fallout has scored a second weekend at the top of the North American box office.

The sixth film in the action movie franchise, starring Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill, has earned $35 million (£26.9 million) over the weekend to take the top spot. It has grossed $124 million (£95.3 million) in North America and $205 million (£157.6 million) overseas since its release. The movie also enjoyed the franchise's biggest opening to date on the North American box office with an impressive $61.5 million (£46.9 million).

Coming in second is the live-action Winnie the Pooh movie, Christopher Robinson, with $25 million (£19.2 million). The film, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell, with the voices of Jim Cummings and Brad Garrett, has earned an additional $4.8 million (£3.7 million) overseas.

“We believe this is a solid start for this film,” Cathleen Taff, Disney’s head of theatrical distribution, says. “We think this movie will have legs. We don’t have a lot of family film competition behind us."

Comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, which features Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, has debuted in the third spot with $12.3 million (£9.4 million), while sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again comes in fourth with $9 million (6.9 million) for a domestic total of $91 million (£70 million).

Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 2 rounds out the top five with $8.7 million (6.7 million).

Meanwhile, superhero film Black Panther is continuing to break records by becoming one of only three films to pass $700 million (£538.4 million) at the domestic box office. It has grossed $1.3 billion worldwide. It joins 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2009's Avatar.

"We’re in awe at the power of this film since February,” Taff adds. “It speaks to the incredible storytelling of Kevin Feige and Marvel."

