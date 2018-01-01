Kurt Russell: 'I hope James Gunn is forgiven'

Kurt Russell has come to the defence of his Guardians of the Galaxy 2 director James Gunn, hoping the filmmaker can be forgiven for ill-advised past tweets.

James was booted from the third film in the Marvel franchise after old tweets he sent joking about rape and paedophilia resurfaced recently.

The 51 year old, who wrote and directed the first two Guardians films, was quick to apologise for the offensive posts, which he explained were written for shock value, and fans and the films' stars have been rallying around to try and get Disney bosses to change their minds about his dismissal.

Kurt worked with Gunn on the franchise's second film and explains movie bosses were too harsh.

"It's sad but it's a part of our fabric now, and I get it," he tells Variety. "But I do think we're getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people."

"You have to realise that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever, you're always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is Guardians of the Galaxy," he adds. "He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven."

Russell is not the only cast member to defend Gunn - last month (Jul18), Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and the director's brother, Sean Gunn, were among those who signed a letter in support of James.

It read: "We have been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3, as well as discouraged by those who were so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories around him.

"Each of us looks forward to working with our friend James again in the future. His story isn't over - not by a long shot."