NEWS Khloe Kardashian defends 'pregnancy lips' in new series of reality show Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian has explained why her lips looked fuller in the series premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



The reality star took to her Instagram Stories hours before the hit E! show returned to U.S screens on Sunday (05Aug18) to warn her followers of her altered appearance - something she alleged was a side effect of being pregnant with her first daughter True at the time.



"PSA (public service announcement) I was pregnant during this entire season of KUWTK. Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it!" the 34-year-old wrote to her 77.4 million followers.



"A lot of wild s**t happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control. Most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy so just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips," she continued. "Pregnant women should be off limits."



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who welcomed True in April with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has spoken out multiple times about the online criticism she has faced since giving birth to the three-month-old.

Last month (Jul18), she took to social media to respond to criticism she received for attending a charity event with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner without her daughter and, later, insisted she was "completely over mommy/body shamers!"



The Good American co-founder was also forced to defend her decision to reunite with basketball player boyfriend Tristan after pictures and video allegedly showing him cheating surfaced days before she gave birth to their daughter.



When a user branded her a "hypocrite" for giving the Cleveland Cavaliers player a second chance, the reality star blasted: "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

