Dave Bautista calls working for Disney after James Gunn firing 'pretty nauseating'

Dave Bautista has told fans working for Disney bosses on the next Guardians of the Galaxy will be "pretty nauseating" after the firing of director James Gunn.

The filmmaker and writer behind both Guardians of the Galaxy (GOTG) films, a part of the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was dropped as director of the third instalment in July (18) after old tweets he sent joking about rape and paedophilia resurfaced.

Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer, was the first core member of the Guardians cast to speak out about the news, taking to Twitter to defend Gunn's character, and recently teamed up with the rest of the cast, including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, to share an open letter in which they called for him to be reinstated as director, even though they don't support his tweets.

On Sunday night (05Aug18), the Spectre actor was asked by a Twitter user what he plans to do if Gunn isn't brought back, and the former wrestler admitted he is contractually obliged to reprise his role but will find it hard to work for those who ousted Gunn.

"I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for," he tweeted. "GOTG w/o (without) @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That's just how I feel (sic)."

The 49-year-old has been a vocal supporter of the director ever since his firing.

In his original tweet, he wrote: "I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this... @JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met. He's gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He's made mistakes. We all have. I'm NOT ok with what's happening to him."

Guardians 2 actor Kurt Russell has also backed Gunn, recently telling Variety: "He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven."

Gunn, who has apologised for his offensive tweets, had completed the first draft of his screenplay for Guardians 3, which was originally scheduled to hit cinemas in 2020.