Christian Slater and Ethan Hawke crossed paths in audition room before finding fame

Christian Slater helped put a teenage Ethan Hawke at ease when they met at an audition.

Both men started their careers at a young age and went on to find fame as actors.

While they're yet to film a project together, Christian met Ethan before they both hit the big time, with the Training Day star reminding him when he presented a recent episode of America's Today show.

"(It's) something I never thought I would be comfortable doing," the 48-year-old told Mr Porter of the hosting gig. "But I do seem to enjoy it. It's like kind of working at your own private island. Because everybody comes to you. Ethan Hawke came by today. He has a movie that he directed (Blaze), won a lot of awards at Sundance. And he said, 'Hey. We met a long time ago.' And I was like, 'Really? I don't remember.'

"He was about 14, auditioning for this movie. And I guess I was the reader, the guy off-camera. I was 15. My mother must have been involved because she's a casting director. He said that I was very cool, smoking a cigarette off-camera. I helped to put him at ease."

During the Today show chat, Ethan, 47, told co-host, Hoda Kotb, that he also first met Philip Seymour Hoffman in a similar way.

Asked what Ethan's first impressions were of Christian, who already had quite a few acting credits to his name, he admitted: "That he was the coolest person I'd ever seen."

"I'm not kidding," he continued as Christian grinned. "I told my friend that I went on this audition, this guy's like James Dean or something. Because you were so cool! I remember you said to me 'You nervous? Don't be, these people are suckers you're going to do great'. You were really encouraging."