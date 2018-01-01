Zendaya fears making major career mistakes

Zendaya often becomes overwhelmed when it comes to making serious career choices.

The actress is one of Hollywood's most sought-after talents at present, having made her mark with appearances in films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman.

Zendaya is currently reprising her role as Michelle Jones in the Spider-Man follow-up, due to be released in 2019, and she has now shared that she feels a lot of pressure to select the "perfect" projects.

"The one thing I struggle with is, I sometimes get so afraid to make a mistake. Like, I want to be perfect, I want to make all the right decisions, and when I don't, it stresses me out," she told writer and transgender rights activist Janet Mock in an interview for U.S. Marie Claire magazine. "But I can't allow myself to be scared of not always doing the right thing. I will make mistakes in my career, but I can try my best to make the best decisions that I can and learn from my mistakes. Like, 'I'm about to kill it on this next go-round because now I know better.'"

Zendaya went on to explain that she seeks to use her social media platforms to be a role model for young people and views inspiring her 52 million Instagram followers as a "responsibility".

In addition, she reiterated the comments she made at Beautycon in April (18) in which she claimed that she was Hollywood's acceptable version of a black girl and that it was time for beauty standards to change.

"It's one of those things that is so important to recognise and begin that dialogue. I feel like it's like such a taboo topic, so we don't want to talk about, but let's talk about it," the 21-year-old sighed, adding that she doesn't have all the answers to solving the industry's lack of diversity. "People just don't want to see it or they just want to pretend it doesn't exist. I don't know exactly what the answer to that question is, but I think people just kind of want to avoid it a little bit."