Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan offered quarter of a million to fight Farrah Abraham

Celebrity Fight Night pioneer Damon Feldman has offered Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan $250,000 (GBP193,000) if they'll step into the ring to face off against reality TV star Farrah Abraham.

The former Teen Mom and Celebrity Big Brother U.K. favourite has become the latest star to sign on for a punch-up with charity fight fixer Feldman, and she has been training for the bout with former Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, according to The Blast.

And now Feldman has the perfect opponent in mind, telling the outlet he has offered Hilton and Lohan cash to beat up Farrah, or be on the receiving end of her blows in three, two-minute round matches.

Feldman’s investors have also offered Paris or Lindsay an extra $100,000 (GBP77,000) for a charity of their choice - if either of them is game to getting in the ring for a punch-up.

Reports suggest Teyana Taylor and Chanel West Coast have also been offered a deal to fight it out with Farrah, who will be scrapping to raise awareness against bullying.

Asked who she'd like to fight in the ring, Abraham told The Blast that any of her former Teen Mom castmates will be fair game, and she'd love to take on Kim Kardashian.

It's unlikely Paris will risk a beating so close to her wedding, but Lohan just signed a deal for a new reality show with bosses at MTV, where Abraham once worked on Teen Mom.

Rumours suggest an opponent has already been secured and will be announced later this week (beg06Aug18). The big fight is scheduled for 10 November (18) at a venue in Atlantic City, New Jersey.