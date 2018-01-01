NEWS Tiffany Haddish hits on Will Smith's cousin Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Tiffany Haddish is hoping to land a date with Will Smith's cousin after spotting him in one of the movie superstar's recent Instagram posts.



Will took to social media on Saturday (04Aug18) to poke fun at his relative Ricky's fashion sense after the fireman travelled from their native Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the Bahamas to join the actor/rapper for a beach break.



In the video post, the Independence Day star pointed out Ricky's unusual look, noting that under his tight, high-cut black shorts, he was also wearing a longer pair of blue form-fitting boxers.



"We about to hit the beach, so Ricky went and got dressed for the beach (sic)," Will explained to his fans, before turning the camera onto his cousin and questioning his style.



"I'm not sure if it's OK...," he remarked, as the pair laughed while walking into an elevator. "I'm not sure Ricky, I'm not sure, man!"



The footage ends with Will shaking his head as he follows Ricky out into the sun.



"My Cousin Ricky @Private_rick gives New Meaning to #NumbN**s," he quipped in the caption.



However, Ricky's unusual beach style didn't put Tiffany off, and she commented under the picture, "He look Good to me is he single (sic)".



"@tiffanyhaddish I'd LOVE to have U in the family (sic)!!!!" Will replied, seemingly indicating that he was willing to set the pair up on a date.



Tiffany, who became good pals with the Smiths after co-starring in Girls Trip with Will's wife Jada, has yet to publicly respond to the apparent offer.

