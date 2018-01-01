Supergirl film in development at Warner Bros

22 Jump Street screenwriter Oren Uziel has been recruited to bring Supergirl back to the big screen.

Warner Bros and DC Comics bosses are developing a movie based on the superheroine, who is currently being portrayed on TV by former Glee star Melissa Benoist.

According to comic lore, Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El, was a teenager when she escaped the doomed planet Krypton.

Supergirl was previously played on the big screen by Helen Slater in 1984.

It's unlikely Benoist will play the movie Supergirl as film bosses have made a habit of separating the DC movie characters from those who appear on shows like Arrow and The Flash.

For instance, Grant Gustin plays Barry Allen's speedy alter ego on TV, while Fanstastic Beasts & Where to Find Them star Ezra Miller took on the character for Justice League and will pick up Allen again when the stand-alone The Flash film starts shooting in February (19).

Meanwhile, the DC universe is gearing up for a packed slate of heroes and supervillains with Aquaman and Shazam set for release in the next few months, while The Hangover's Todd Phillips has signed on to direct Joaquin Phoenix in a new film about Batman's arch-nemesis The Joker.

Birds of Prey, in which Margot Robbie will reprise her Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn, is also on the slate, as is director Matt Reeves' stand-alone Batman.

The Supergirl series will make history in its upcoming fourth season with the addition of Nicole Maines, who is set to play TV's first transgender superhero. The Royal Pains star will play Nia Nal on the show.