Jennifer Lopez taking on stripper story Hustlers at Scores

Jennifer Lopez is set to turn up the heat on the big screen by starring as a former stripper in a real-life revenge drama.

The Monster-in-Law star has been cast as the leading lady in Hustlers at Scores, which centres on a group of former gentlemen's club employees who manage to scam their wealthy Wall Street regulars out of thousands each night.

The film is based on a 2015 New York magazine article of the same name, written by journalist Jessica Pressler, which detailed the antics of the ambitious Big Apple dancers in the late 2000s, in the wake of the financial crisis.

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist screenwriter Lorene Scafaria has adapted the news piece for the movie, which she will also direct.

"The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we're valued for, what we've been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture," she explains in a statement.

"Men have been told they're worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they're worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that's what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world."

Scafaria adds of Lopez's casting: "There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence. It's always been her. She's f**king Jennifer Lopez."

A release date for Hustlers at Scores has yet to be announced, but J.Lo and her business partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, will also serve as co-executive producers for the movie.