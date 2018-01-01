NEWS Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams expecting first child Newsdesk Share with :







Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are reportedly expecting their first child together.



The former Pretty Little Liars actress is pregnant with the former Suits star's baby, according to multiple reports.



According to E! News, the 32-year-old has kept a relatively low profile and shied away from sharing body length photos on social media since May (18), when she covered up her "tiny baby bump" in a swimsuit while on a beach in Mykonos, Greece.



The actors got engaged in February 2014, and tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in December 2016. Patrick, 36, previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about starting a family with the actress.



"We talk about it all the time, obviously, and when the time is right, the time will be right," he said. "You know, we're not going anywhere. Very much in love and excited for everything that comes next."



The couple were last seen together in public at the wedding of Patrick's Suits co-star Meghan Markle to British royal Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in England in May.



It is likely they will next make a red carpet appearance in September, as their film Clara was recently selected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. In the film, they star opposite each other as an obsessive astronomer and a curious artist who form an unlikely bond that leads them to a profound, astronomical discovery.



Announcing the news on Instagram, Troian wrote, "I am so excited to announce that last spring @halfadams and I had the great fortune to shoot @clarathefilm together with the talented director @akashsherman, and we are so proud that the film has been selected for a world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!!!"

