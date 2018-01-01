Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus buy first home together

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have purchased their first home together in New York City amid rumours suggesting the actress is pregnant.

The Inglourious Basterds beauty and The Walking Dead star Norman have become the new owners of a 19th century townhouse in Manhattan's West Village neighbourhood, which they acquired in an off-market deal for $11.75 million (£9.1 million), reports The Wall Street Journal.

Specific details about the property's current features have not been revealed, but the semi-detached four-storey building was previously listed as having five bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as boasting eight fireplaces and a roof terrace.

Although the couple is putting down roots together, the actors are also holding on to their own New York pads for the time being.

Reedus has been living in a two-bedroom duplex penthouse in Soho since 2013, while Kruger moved into a luxury $4.2 million (£3.2 million million) home in the upscale Tribeca area last year (17). She briefly tried to offload the property for $4.7 million (£3.6 million) earlier this year (18), before dropping the price to $4.4 million (£3.4 million), and then taking it off the market completely in June (18).

The stars, who worked together on the 2015 movie Sky, went public with its romance in early 2017, but only made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Golden Globes.

They have yet to comment on the baby reports, which emerged in May (18), when Diane shared a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram alongside a footprint emoji.

She didn't offer up any further explanation for her mysterious caption, but fans had already taken note of the German model/actress' change in red carpet style at the Cannes Film Festival weeks earlier, when the 42-year-old turned her back on high fashion, form-fitting outfits in favour of oversized gowns.

If the pregnancy news is true, the child will be Diane's first, and Norman's second. He shares 18-year-old son Mingus with his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Helena Christensen.