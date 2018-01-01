Tom Hardy determined to protect kids from intrusive fans

Tom Hardy is constantly on alert for fans trying to take pictures of him when he's with his children.

The British star, 40, still lives a relatively normal life in surburban London as he fears becoming stuck in a "fantasy bubble" if he hides his family away in a gated community.

However, he says that when out and about he is constantly aware of people trying to grab a photo of him - and will react angrily if he is out with his son Louis, 10 or his two-year-old toddler - whose name or gender he refuses to reveal.

"I can see people's behaviour, I can see when a camera's coming, I can see when a phone is moving, I can see people's body language. There is no difference between that and a weapon, the hyper-vigilance," Tom told Esquire magazine. "It's just odd. I'm cool with that. But (pictures of my) kids are a f**king no. They really are."

Explaining how he reacts to people invading his family's privacy, the Venom actor adds: "That's what really bothers me, and it will fast-track me immediately to respond like any father in any situation, regardless of where they come from and what they've been through."

Although he was once a teenage tearaway - Tom admits he was once diagnosed with "minor psychotic" tendencies - he has now settled down with his second wife, Charlotte Riley, who is pregnant with their second child.

He loves parenthood but thinks there's "no harder job", adding: "You've got the military, police, doctors, service personnel - massive respect, huge consequences - but parenting? It's beyond a job, isn't it."

Although he's protective of his kids, Tom explained that he won't hide them away by living in an exclusive celebrity enclave in Los Angeles or the English countryside.

"I wouldn't want to do that because when you do that you're totally isolated in this fantasy bubble which isn't a reality, but neither is walking around pretending I'm not in the movies," the star explained. "Somewhere in-between, please, I think, is reasonable."