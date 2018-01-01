Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet rescued after getting lost on kayaking trip in Sweden

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet had to be rescued when they got lost at sea during a recent holiday to Sweden.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (06Aug18) to reveal that she and her eldest daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, ran into some navigation issues while enjoying a kayaking trip in the country's capital, Stockholm.

Sharing a snap of herself paddling in a small canoe with the 12-year-old as the sun sets in the background, the 13 Going on 30 star confessed that the eventful holiday activity had resulted in the pair floating into a shipping lane and being rescued by a local guide.

"On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest… Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so," quipped the mother-of-three, who also shares nine-year-old daughter Seraphina and six-year-old son Samuel with the Good Will Hunting actor.

"Did we have to be rescued? Yup. #thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained #thankyoumattias #welovedyousweden" the actress added, praising a local guide called Mattias who helped them out of trouble.

Jennifer reiterated her thanks to her rescuer on her Instagram Stories a couple of hours later, sharing a smiling photo of herself and Mattias and adding the caption: "If you’ve seen my post today… This is Mattias! Our savior! Thank you, @bipsterpersson!"

The actress could be attempting to gain some real-life experience for her upcoming role in Camping, an HBO comedy series about trips in the great outdoors going awry - Jennifer's first TV role since her spy thriller Alias.

According to People, Camping follows a married couple on "a meticulously planned outdoor trip" that’s "derailed by uninvited guests and forces of nature, turning the weekend into a test of marriage and friendships".

The show, an adaptation of a British series by the same name, was created by Lena Dunham and Jennifer Konner and will air in 2019.