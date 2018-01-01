Johnny Depp's Notorious B.I.G. movie pulled from U.S. release schedule

Johnny Depp's City of Lies, a movie about the investigation into the death of The Notorious B.I.G., has been pulled from the U.S. release schedule.

The film was set to hit cinemas on 7 September (18), but a spokesperson for distributor Global Road Entertainment told Variety on Monday that there is now no confirmed release date.

City of Lies is based on the 2002 book LAbyrinth by Randall Sullivan, which tells the story of the investigations into the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls - who were both murdered in drive-by shootings in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

Under the direction of The Lincoln Lawyer filmmaker Brad Furman, Depp plays detective Russell Poole, while Forest Whitaker portrays journalist Jack Jackson, who probes Russell's allegations that the officials at the Los Angeles Police Department were involved in a conspiracy related to the killing.

According to IMDb, City of Lies is still scheduled for release in the U.K. on 7 September.

Global Road Entertainment representatives have not explained the basis of their decision, but the news comes less than a month after the film's location manager Gregg Brooks sued Depp, having accused the film star of committing assault and battery on set. Brooks is seeking damages over his allegations that he was subjected to a hostile work environment and wrongful termination.

The Alice in the Wonderland actor also recently settled a lawsuit with his former managers, who had accused him of spending money at an unsustainable rate.

Depp will hit cinemas in another film later this year, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which he reprises his role as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from the previous instalment.

His casting was tainted by controversy on the back of allegations of domestic abuse during his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling defended the decision to cast Depp, while the 55-year-old denied the allegations. He and Heard later issued a joint statement in which they claimed "there was never any intent of physical or emotional" harm.