Riz Ahmed on playing Bond: 'It appeals to me'

Riz Ahmed can see himself as the first Asian James Bond.

Although Daniel Craig is reprising his version of 007 for Danny Boyle's upcoming Bond 25, speculation is rife about who will be taking over when he’s finally done with the role.

Some have called for a female sleuth, while others have backed Idris Elba to become the first black Bond. And now Muslim actor Riz has suggested it’s time for an Asian incarnation.

“Any stretching the mould of what our traditional archetypes are appeals to me. So, yes, those classic stories, be it a superhero or James Bond, I don’t want to speculate but I think they’re great films. Bond keeps evolving,” he told British GQ, adding that there still aren’t enough opportunities for actors who come from similar backgrounds to him.

“It’s not changing fast enough,” he sighed. “People go ‘Well there aren’t the people around.’ It’s not true! They’re just not on the traditional conveyor belt.”

When it comes to the race for Bond, one actor who has ruled himself out is Hollywood hardman Jason Statham,

Asked at the U.S. premiere of his new film The Meg if he would be interested in the part, he bluntly replied: “No-one is coming to me for that job.”

Earlier this year, bookmaker Paddy Power slashed the odds of Tom Hardy, Riz’s co-star in new flick Venom, landing the coveted spy role. He overtook previous favourite James Norton, as well as Jack Huston, Aidan Turner, Idris, Tom Hiddleston and Michael Fassbender.