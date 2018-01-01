Gina Rodriguez confirms engagement

Actress Gina Rodriguez has confirmed reports she's engaged.

The Jane The Virgin star sparked gossip about her relationship status last week (ends03Aug18) after posting shots from her romantic Mexican birthday getaway with boyfriend Joe LoCicero, in which she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

In one shot, she cuddled up to her boyfriend of almost two years and rested her left hand on his chest. Gina shared another photo of herself by the beach wearing the rock, which is clearly visible.

She captioned it with a quote from artist Frida Kahlo, writing: "They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality."

And now she has revealed all, telling Us Weekly magazine, "I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You're the first people that I've told."

She went on to call the news a "wonderful blessing".

The actress met LoCicero, who is three years younger than she is, in 2016 when he appeared on an episode of her hit show Jane The Virgin.

She once called him her "greatest gift", and saluted him on his 31st birthday last summer (Aug17), writing on Instagram: "To my king. I love you."

Gina also revealed she lost touch with Joe shortly after they met and eventually asked him out when she spotted him at her gym.

"Every day I'd see him at the gym, so I was like, 'If I see him again, I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna ask him out...,'" she shared. "I was like, 'How coincidental that I saw you four days in a row', and he was like, 'No, that wasn't a coincidence... I know where you workout...' and I was like, 'So you stalked me?' It worked."