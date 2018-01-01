Angelina Jolie seeking 'meaningful' child support from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has reached a new low in her court battle with estranged husband Brad Pitt after accusing the actor of failing to pay "meaningful" child support.

The Maleficent star's attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, filed new legal papers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (07Aug18), stating Jolie's intention to seek a court order forcing Pitt to pay a significant share of the costs of raising their six children.

According to documents obtained by NBC News, the 43-year-old actress/director claims Pitt has not stuck to the "informal" deal they had in place following their separation in September, 2016 - and now she wants back pay.

"(Pitt) has a duty to pay child support," DeJean writes in the two-page brief. "As of present, (Pitt) has paid no meaningful child support since separation.

"Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by (Pitt) for over a year and a half, (Jolie) intends to file an RFO (Request For Order) for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

Jolie's legal representatives are asking the judge overseeing the former couple's divorce and custody case to set up a status conference to address the issue.

Pitt's spokesperson has yet to respond to the allegations, which emerge days after Jolie's representative, Mindy Nyby, denied reports suggesting the actress' main attorney, Laura Wasser, had quit over "internal conflicts" regarding the case.

Meanwhile, Jolie is also urging the judge to issue a final divorce decree this year (18) to legally restore her single status, reports TMZ.

Jolie and her 54-year-old ex are parents to 17-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie was granted physical custody of all six children in a December, 2016 custody agreement, but last month (Jul18), she was ordered by a judge to help repair the children's relationship with their father.

The brood is currently living in London with Jolie as she films Maleficent 2, while Pitt has spent his court-ordered time with the kids in London and Los Angeles, where he is shooting Quentin Tarantino's new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.