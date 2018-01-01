Kourtney Kardashian splits from model boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian has called it quits with her toyboy lover Younes Bendjima after almost two years of dating.

The reality TV star met Younes during Paris Fashion Week in October, 2016, and last month (Jul18), the couple enjoyed a summer vacation in Italy with Kourtney's three young kids from her romance with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

However, the 39-year-old has since parted ways with Younes, with the pair unfollowing one another on social media, according to TMZ.com.

"Kourtney and Younes have been arguing since coming back from their big Italy trip and have truly not been getting along," a source tells E! News.

The 25-year-old Givenchy and Balmain model already appears to be bouncing back from the split after jetting off to Mexico, where he was photographed embracing a bikini-clad woman on Monday (06Aug18).

Pictures obtained by TMZ show Younes cosying up to Jordan Ozuna, a former waitress who has previously been linked to Justin Bieber and rapper Tyga, who ironically used to date Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner.

"Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy," the insider adds. "Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over. It's upsetting to her. They have been having ups and downs for the past month. There was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over."

However, Younes has since suggested the reports of his rebound romance are unfounded, indicating Jordan is just a friend.

"They really want me to be the bad guy," he writes in an Instagram Story post, featuring a screenshot of a Daily Mail article about his latest vacation. "F**k your Hollywood bulls**t (cant have fun with your friends no more) (sic)."