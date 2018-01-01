Ruby Rose to play Batwoman

Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose has been cast as Batwoman on TV.

The tattooed actress and DJ will make her debut as the superheroine at The CW network's annual DC 'Arrowverse' crossover TV event in December (18), which will also feature TV and comic book favourites The Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash, among others, according to Deadline.

Lesbian Rose will then play Batwoman in a stand-alone series network bosses are developing for next season, becoming the first gay lead character of a live-action superhero series, if it's picked up.

Batwoman has already made history in the comic book world - the character was reintroduced to the DC universe in 2006 when she was established as a Jewish lesbian.

Ruby's Batwoman will be an out and proud lesbian, aka Kate Kane, who fights crime and social injustice in Gotham City.

In real-life, Australian Rose came out as a lesbian when she was 12 and recently identified herself as gender fluid, even writing and producing a short film, titled Break Free, which served as a tribute to gender fluidity. She also starred in the film, which became a viral hit, and was awarded with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards.

Before Batwoman becomes a reality for Rose, she'll next be seen in Jason Statham's new shark movie The Meg, which hits U.S. cinemas this weekend.

She has also appeared in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, Resident Evil: Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter Two, and Pitch Perfect 3.