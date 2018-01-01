Deadpool 2 cast had no idea Ryan Reynolds would portray Juggernaut

Ryan Reynolds shocked his Deadpool 2 co-star Stefan Kapicic by taking on a secret second role as the movie's hulking villain, Juggernaut.

The leading man stars as Wade Wilson and his titular anti-hero alter ego in the Marvel comic book adaptation, but few people on set actually knew about Ryan's other onscreen gig - as the man behind the helmet of the brutish mutant.

Kapicic, who portrays the towering Colossus in the franchise, admits he only made the discovery after filming had already wrapped, even though he had worked closely with Ryan to discuss a key scene involving a big battle between the two comic book giants.

Up until that point, Kapicic had been left in the dark about the actor tasked with bringing Juggernaut to life onscreen, as he had only worked with stuntmen to shoot his scenes.

"I didn't know who was going to be doing the voice of Juggernaut," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Ryan is always there when I'm working on Colossus, helping me with the lines and giving me ideas. Then I saw Ryan getting into the CGI (computer-generated imagery) costume, and I'm like 'What's going on, man? Did I miss something?'"

Even fans are unlikely to have known it was Ryan giving the obscured villain a voice and facial features behind the metal mask, as the digital creation was not credited in the full cast list.

Deadpool 2 marked the first time Juggernaut had featured on the big screen since British hardman Vinnie Jones played a more humanised version of the classic character in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand.

Reynolds is now gearing up to reprise his role as Deadpool in spin-off movie X-Force, but he may still get the chance to return to the role of Juggernaut in a future franchise film, if he and his co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have their way.

"He's not dead at the end of the movie (Deadpool 2), so we could certainly bring him back...," Reese previously teased. "We had fun with that and we'd love to see Juggernaut back."