Kathleen Turner didn't feel welcomed by Friends cast

Veteran actress Kathleen Turner never felt welcomed on the set of Friends, because the stars of the show had become such a "clique".

The War of the Roses star famously made guest appearances on the classic TV sitcom as Helena Handbasket, the cross-dressing father of Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing, but she doesn't have the fondest of memories of her time on the show.

In a candid interview with Vulture, Kathleen admits she didn't bond at all with Perry and his co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, because they were rather closed off.

"I'll be quite honest, which is my wont: I didn't feel very welcomed by the cast," she remarked. "The Friends actors were such a clique - but I don't think my experience with them was unique. I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered."

Turner featured in three episodes of the series during its 10-season run, which ended in 2004, and she wasn't impressed with how the stars appeared to treat guests.

"I remember I was wearing this difficult sequined gown - and my high heels were absolutely killing me," the 64 year old recalled. "I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat. Finally it was one of the older crew members that said, 'Get Miss Turner a chair'."

Despite her negative comments, the Oscar winner, who is also an acting teacher, insisted she respected the main cast for maintaining a close relationship both on and off screen during the show's production.

"I do respect the camaraderie they had," Kathleen said. "You can see camaraderie on the screen.

"When I did Body Heat with Larry Kasdan and Bill Hurt, we rehearsed significantly before shooting and there was a familiarity before the camera rolled. You see it in the film."

The former Friends stars have yet to respond to Kathleen's remarks.