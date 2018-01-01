Kim Kardashian defends sister after alleged dog attack drama

Kim Kardashian has come to her sister Kendall Jenner's defence after social media followers turned on the model over a dog attack story.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that cops were called after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's Doberman Pinscher allegedly nipped a little girl while she and her boyfriend, basketball star Ben Simmons, were out shopping in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness told E! News that the dog didn't actually bite the girl; he just scared her by growling as she walked by. He also lunged towards her.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed police officers did not respond and there is no investigation surrounding the incident.

But social media users went on the attack when it was alleged Jenner walked off after the incident and when one wrote: "Add this to the growing list of reasons why @KendallJenner is a disturbingly despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable and self-absorbed human being who doesn't deserve to be idolized", big sister Kim stepped up.

"Do u know Kendall?" she responded. "She’s the complete opposite & is the most generous, compassionate person I know! Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet... PS. Unfortunately what’s in the media isn’t always accurate."

Kendall also took to Twitter to comment, adding: "oof i’m sorry you feel that way. hope to meet you one day to show you the real me, maybe i’ll tell you a little bit about the story too. God bless."

The original critical tweet has since been deleted.