Richard Gere set to become a father for second time - report

Richard Gere is reportedly set to become a new father at the age of 69.

Sources close to the couple, who married in April (18), have told Spanish newspaper ABC that they are expecting their first child together.

The child will be Richard's second, after his 18-year-old son Homer, from his marriage to model and actress Carey Lowell, which ended in 2013 after 11 years. Alejandra also has a child, a son named Albert, from her marriage to American businessman Robert Martin Friedland.

The actor's representative told WENN/Cover Media he had "no knowledge" about the pregnancy news "at this time."

The Pretty Woman star, who turns 69 later in August, married the Spanish publicist and activist, 35, in a lavish Indian-inspired ceremony at the actor’s ranch outside New York City in April.

Talking to Hello! magazine about their big day, Richard, who was also previously married to model Cindy Crawford, gushed about his new wife.

"I’m the happiest man in the universe," he beamed. "How could I not be? I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!

"Alejandra meditates, she’s a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she’s also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Bunuel... You can’t get any better than that."

The couple met in 2014, when the Chicago actor stayed in Alejandra’s family-owned hotel in Positano, Italy, and a friend introduced them, and they reportedly got engaged in November (17).

"He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I’ve ever met," she gushed. "What can I say? I’m so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked: ‘What would make you happy today?’ Not a day goes by that he doesn’t mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky."