Jackie Chan thanks Chinese truckers for saving his movie crew from mudslide

Jackie Chan has thanked Chinese truckers for saving the crew of his new movie from a devastating mudslide.

The kung fu king began filming his new action thriller, Project X, on location in China on Monday (06Aug18) but heavy rain caused a sudden mudslide that caught the crew unaware.

Their vehicles had to be towed out of a torrent of mud and in a post on his blog, Jackie admitted many of the crew were terrified they might be swept away.

"Today, we started shooting on location," Jackie wrote. "The weather suddenly changed and our crew were caught in a massive mudslide! A few of our production trucks were stuck in the river of rushing mud. Many of the crew became frightened because it was so sudden. Luckily, some large hook trucks come to our rescue and helped tow our production trucks to safety."

Praising those who came to the aid of his colleagues, the 64-year-old added: "I'd like to take this opportunity to say a heartfelt "thank you" to all the people who came to help us. And also "sorry" to all the crew members who were frightened by the mudslide."

The star also posted several pictures of his frightening brush with disaster, showing crewmembers trapped in the back of one of their trucks.

An apologetic Jackie also added that production chiefs would now take greater care to ensure it was safe to shoot scenes.

Project X is directed by Need for Speed filmmaker Scott Waugh and also stars John Cena. It is not known if the wrestler-turned-actor was on location during the mudslide. He did however, thank Jackie for helping him shed some pounds in a post on Twitter on Monday.

In the movie, John plays a former U.S. Marine who teams up with Jackie's character, an oil contractor, to thwart an attack on a Chinese oil refinery.