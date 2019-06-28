Chris Pratt movie Cowboy Ninja Viking pulled from scheduled release date

Chris Pratt's new film Cowboy Ninja Viking has been pulled from its scheduled release date.

The movie, which is an adaptation of A.J. Lieberman and Riley Rossmo's graphic novel, was expected to debut on 28 June 2019, with cast and crew scheduled to begin shooting in London next month (Sep18).

However, following a report from Collider, the Hollywood Reporter have confirmed that Universal has indefinitely delayed its debut.

Sources claimed that the project has suffered from script issues, while rumours of a shutdown have reportedly circulated since March. Though a new release date has not been considered yet, the studio insisted that Cowboy Ninja Viking remains in active development and will be dated down the line "to accommodate production scheduling".

Priyanka Chopra was announced as the film's female lead, as well as Pratt’s star's love interest, just last week (ends05Aug).

Television director Michelle MacLaren - who won two back-to-back Primetime Emmy Awards for producing Breaking Bad in 2013 and 2014 - was to make her feature debut through the project. Game of Thrones co-executive producer Guymon Casady has been signed up as producer, as well as Ben Forkner.

The story of Cowboy Viking Ninja revolves around a counter-intelligence unit of Multiple Personality Disorder patients, who are transformed into agents known as Triplets - referring to the three different personalities inside their minds. Pratt is playing a formidable agent with the fighting skills and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking, who is sent to find and stop a group of rogue Triplets.