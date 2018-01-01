Brad Pitt hits back at Angelina Jolie over child support jab

Brad Pitt's attorney has slammed Angelina Jolie for trying to "manipulate" the media with her "meaningful" child support request, insisting the actor has given her more than $9 million (£7 million) in two years.

The Maleficent star's legal representative, Samantha Bley DeJean, filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (07Aug18), stating Jolie's intention to seek a court order forcing Pitt to cover a significant share of the costs of raising their six children, including retroactive payments.

In the documents, the 43-year-old actress/director claimed Pitt has "paid no meaningful child support" and failed to stick to the "informal" deal they had in place following their separation in September, 2016, after two years of marriage.

However, the allegations have infuriated Pitt, and his attorney, Lance Spiegel, has now fired back at Jolie, suggesting she lied about the lack of child support funds.

In his response, filed on Wednesday, Spiegel dismisses Jolie's motion as "unnecessary", branding it "a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage," reports TMZ.com.

He submitted paperwork detailing the funds Pitt has handed over to date, revealing he "loaned" his estranged wife $8 million (£6.2 million) to buy the house she and their kids are currently living in, and has paid in excess of $1.3 million (£1 million) "in bills for the benefit of (Jolie) and the minor children".

Spiegel goes on to criticise Jolie for urging the judge overseeing their case to issue a divorce decree by the end of the year (18), and allow them to settle other matters, including custody and child support, at a later date, arguing Pitt was the one who first suggested the idea, known as a bifurcation.

He alleges he approached Jolie's lead attorney, Laura Wasser, about the matter earlier this month (Aug18) and agreed not to file anything until she had time to discuss it with the actress, only for another of the star's legal officials, DeJean, to submit the motion the following day "to create the impression that she, not (Pitt), wanted to bifurcate".

According to People.com, Spiegel highlights the fact that since neither party is opposed to delaying the divorce process, the "issue can now be resolved".

Jolie was granted primary custody of 17-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne as part of a December, 2016 agreement.