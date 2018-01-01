Gina Rodriguez fronting period product campaign for teens

Newly-engaged Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has stepped up to front a campaign offering cash-strapped teenage girls period products.

The actress has joined bosses at sanitary towel manufacturer Always to support their #EndPeriodPoverty initiative, revealing she can still remember what she and her friends went through when they first went from girls to young women.

"The first day of school is a big day for girls around the country," she says on Instagram. "Many will start a new school year filled with opportunities and possibilities. But some girls will skip school on their first day, their first week, or sometime in their first month - not because they are sick, but because they don't have access to period products."

With her new campaign, Gina is urging fans to share a throwback photo of themselves when they were young teens online, adding, "Always will donate an additional month's supply of pads to a girl in need via Feeding America (for every photo uploaded using the #EndPeriodPoverty hashtag)."

Many teens return to school next week (beg13Aug18) after the long summer break.

Meanwhile, Gina has a lot to celebrate - she recently became engaged to boyfriend Joe LoCicero after he proposed to the actress in Mexico during a vacation to mark her birthday.

Confirming the news to Us Weekly magazine earlier this week (beg06Aug18), she said, "I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You're the first people that I've told."

She went on to call the news a "wonderful blessing".

The actress first met LoCicero, who is three years younger than she is, in 2016 when he appeared on an episode of her hit show Jane the Virgin.