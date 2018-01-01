NEWS

Gina Rodriguez fronting period product campaign for teens

24 min
Newsdesk

Share with:

Newly-engaged Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has stepped up to front a campaign offering cash-strapped teenage girls period products.

The actress has joined bosses at sanitary towel manufacturer Always to support their #EndPeriodPoverty initiative, revealing she can still remember what she and her friends went through when they first went from girls to young women.

"The first day of school is a big day for girls around the country," she says on Instagram. "Many will start a new school year filled with opportunities and possibilities. But some girls will skip school on their first day, their first week, or sometime in their first month - not because they are sick, but because they don't have access to period products."

With her new campaign, Gina is urging fans to share a throwback photo of themselves when they were young teens online, adding, "Always will donate an additional month's supply of pads to a girl in need via Feeding America (for every photo uploaded using the #EndPeriodPoverty hashtag)."

Many teens return to school next week (beg13Aug18) after the long summer break.

Meanwhile, Gina has a lot to celebrate - she recently became engaged to boyfriend Joe LoCicero after he proposed to the actress in Mexico during a vacation to mark her birthday.

Confirming the news to Us Weekly magazine earlier this week (beg06Aug18), she said, "I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You're the first people that I've told."

She went on to call the news a "wonderful blessing".

The actress first met LoCicero, who is three years younger than she is, in 2016 when he appeared on an episode of her hit show Jane the Virgin.

LATEST NEWS