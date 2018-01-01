Will Smith made Nina Dobrev ditch her In My Feelings dance challenge idea

Actress Nina Dobrev ditched plans to attempt the viral dance challenge for Drake's In My Feelings hit after Will Smith blew fans away with his sky-high performance in Hungary.

Social media personality and comedian Shoker, who created The Shiggy Show on Instagram, kickstarted the dance craze last month (Jul18), when he filmed himself showing off his own choreography for Drake's track.

The trend quickly caught on, with celebrities like actress Millie Bobby Brown, funnyman Kevin Hart, and singer Ciara all taking part, but Will decided to take things to the next level by scaling the famous Chain Bridge in Budapest, where he was on location, to test out his moves.

"Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings. I'ma Keep It 100 (real)... I was TERRIFIED up there," the actor/rapper captioned the video, shot mostly on a drone. "That's why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy (sic)."

Will's Instagram post left followers stunned by the effort, and Nina admits she immediately canned her idea, because nothing was going to top the Independence Day superstar's performance.

"I was going to (take part in the challenge), but then Will Smith did the thing on the thing, and then it was game over, there was no point!" she laughed on morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Even Drake was highly impressed by Will's video, as a clip from the Instagram post actually made it into his official music promo for In My Feelings.

Nina is actually old friends with Drake, as they both starred in Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation early on in their careers, and they recently got the chance to catch up with their other castmates as the hip-hop star brought them all together to feature in his video for I'm Upset.

The Vampire Diaries actress admits the shoot really took them on a trip down memory lane.

"It was like, a real-life reunion for us as a cast, as well. We hadn't seen each other in over 10 years," she said. "We shot at the real school on the set of Degrassi that we shot on when we were 14 years old.

"It was really cool to get everybody together and have a real-life reunion and have (it happen) on set."