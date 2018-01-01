Glen Powell thrilled to be feeling the need for speed in Top Gun sequel

Actor Glen Powell has confirmed reports he has joined the Top Gun sequel cast by sharing a snap of himself on the set.

The 29-year-old Hidden Figures star initially lost a role in the Tom Cruise film to Miles Teller, but reports suggest producers were so impressed with him, they offered Powell another part in Top Gun: Maverick.

"Guess some things aren’t so classified…," he wrote under a shot of himself wearing aviators and a bomber jacket while posing in front of a fighter jet on Instagram. "This movie is one of the reasons I became an actor. It's why I always go low after a high-five, always fall in love with my teachers, say things like 'clean 'em and fry 'em' on a daily basis, end volleyball games in oiled-up flexing, and why I can blame all my speeding tickets on Kenny Loggins."

Loggins recorded the Top Gun theme, Danger Zone.

"In all seriousness," Powell adds, "I just had my ten-year anniversary since moving from Austin to Los Angeles to give acting a shot. Victories are rare, dreams are mostly broken, so I am truly grateful for everyone in my life who’s helped me beat the odds to get into this flight suit.

"This role is a dream come true. Don’t ever give up. Missile Lock is Real."

After losing the role of Goose's son in the sequel to Teller, Powell retweeted the casting news, joking: "I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying."

The Top Gun sequel will also feature Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly.