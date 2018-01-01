Angelina Jolie stands by child support claims

Angelina Jolie isn't backing down from her request for "meaningful" child support from her estranged husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star's legal representative, Samantha Bley DeJean, filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (07Aug18), calling for Pitt to cover a significant share of the costs of raising their six children, after she claimed he has "paid no meaningful child support" following their separation in September 2016 after two years of marriage.

Brad's team, meanwhile, hit back on Wednesday, with his attorney, Lance Spiegel, suggesting the 43-year-old actress/director is lying about the lack of child support funds in a bid to manipulate the media and claimed that the Fight Club actor has, in fact, paid his estranged wife over $9 million (£7 million) since their 2016 split.

Now, in a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, DeJean has insisted that her client's request for child support "was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects."

"What has been filed by Brad’s side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children," the statement read. "Following the incident of September 2016, Angelina and the children needed to move from the family home, which Brad chose to keep, including all of its contents. Brad was asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina and the children, but instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan. Angelina will of course honor that loan. A loan is not, however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate."

The statement went on reiterate Jolie's request for Pitt to pay 50 per cent of the children’s expenses and added that Jolie's legal team were hopeful that the situation could be resolved without "further delay".

Jolie was granted primary custody of 17-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne as part of a December, 2016 agreement.