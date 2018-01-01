Ruby Rose emotional over Batwoman casting

Ruby Rose has been "spontaneously crying" ever since she learned she'd been cast as Batwoman in a TV show.

It was announced earlier this week (beg06Aug18) that the Orange is the New Black star had been cast as the superhero, who fights crime and social injustice in Gotham City. Ruby will first appear as the character, who will be a lesbian also known as Kate Kane, during The CW network's annual DC 'Arrowverse' crossover TV event in December (18), before fronting her own standalone series.

The Australian star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and explained how important it was to her to play the iconic character and to be the one to portray the first gay lead character of a live-action superhero series, if her show is picked up.

"I get to be Batwoman. I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV, I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero," she said, before groaning with frustration because she could feel herself getting emotional.

"I've always had this saying, well, not me, Oscar Wilde... which is, 'be yourself because everyone else is taken'. So I always lived by that motto, and the second motto when I came into the industry was 'be the person that you needed when you were younger'. I feel like one motto led me to the other and I just kept crying about it."

The 32-year-old, who came out as lesbian at the age of 12 and identifies as gender fluid, said she found out that she had got the role just before the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie The Meg on Monday, so she avoided most of the press on the red carpet because she kept "spontaneously crying" and because she was worried about letting the news slip.

"I was just like, 'Wow, not only can kids watch this growing up and relate to it and feel empowered and think that they can be a superhero', but also, I can go and do these things, like visiting hospitals and kids and people in need. It's a really amazing opportunity. Obviously, I'm very emotional," she concluded.