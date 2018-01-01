Amanda Bynes plots major career comeback with TV role and fashion line

Amanda Bynes is all set for a big career comeback with a return to acting and a new fashion line.

The Hairspray star suffered a mental breakdown between 2012 and 2014, and retreated from the public eye to focus on her health.

During her time away from Hollywood, she enrolled as a student at California's Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), and now she's planning to put her acting and style skills to the test.

Amanda, 32, will be graduating with a degree from FIDM this autumn (18), and she will debut her clothing range, Vintage by A.B., next spring (19), with a television return also on the books later this year.

"I’m constantly drawing ideas," she tells Us Weekly magazine of her new fashion creations.

Part of the preparation for her big comeback involves a makeover, with Amanda transforming her blonde locks to dark brown.

“My new colourist, Evelyn Arrieta at Roil Salon, has me on this new hair routine, which includes me taking care of my darker hair," she shares. "I am now using this amazing Oribe dry shampoo because of her."

Amanda is also is using her own form of aromatherapy to stay calm as she approaches a new chapter in her life.

“Every Christmas, my mother (Lynn) gets me the 1936 Special Edition Vanille perfume. She’s been doing it for the better part of 10 years now," she says. "Every time I put it on, it reminds me of her."

She also reveals her love of scents rubbed off on one of her FIDM classmates: "I told my student advisor at FIDM that I love anything rose scented (and) the next time I saw her, she had the Crabtree & Evelyn rose hand cream for me, which I thought was so sweet of her."

The former child star last appeared in 2010 teen comedy Easy A, which debuted just a couple of years before her public struggles with mental health issues began.