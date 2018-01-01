Brie Larson in final talks to join Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy

Brie Larson is reportedly in final talks to join Michael B. Jordan in upcoming drama Just Mercy.

The movie is based on lawyer Bryan Stevenson's autobiographical 2014 book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, which recounts the true story of his experience of fighting for equal justice in a flawed legal system. The work received critical acclaim and went on to win the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction, as well as being ranked as the number one New York Times Bestseller.

Michael will be playing the gifted young lawyer, while Jamie Foxx has signed up to play Walter McMillian, an African-American pulpwood worker who was wrongly convicted of murder and facing death row, prompting a 28-year-old Stevenson to take on his case.

Though Brie's role, which was confirmed by Variety, is so far unknown, her addition to the case will see her reunite with director Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Short Term 12 in 2013, in which the Oscar-winning actress played a supervisor of a group home for troubled teenagers.

The filmmaker co-wrote the Just Mercy script with Andrew Lanham - who previously teamed up to write another of Brie's films, The Glass Castle.

The Black Panther star will also be producing the feature alongside Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein, both of whom have also worked with Brie before.

Production is scheduled to begin next month (Sep18) in Atlanta, Georgia, and is being conceived by Warner Bros.

In the meantime, the Room star is preparing to make her debut as superhero Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel next year, followed by the fourth Avengers movie. Production wrapped on her standalone film early in July.