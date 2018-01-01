Kristen Bell 'bagged' Dax Shepard by buying a motorbike

Kristen Bell has admitted she feigned an interest in motorcycles to impress Dax Shepard while they were dating.

The Hollywood couple were first linked in 2007 and went on to marry and have two children together, five-year-old Lincoln and three-year-old Delta. While these days their relationship seems pretty smooth sailing, the actress has admitted she had to go to extreme lengths to "bag" the Parenthood star in the early days.

"You know when you’re in the beginning of a relationship, you want to seem way more normal – especially me, I wanted to seem way more normal than I actually was," the 38-year-old shared on Wednesday’s (08Aug18) Jimmy Kimmel Live. "He loves motorcycles. I really wanted him to think that I also loved motorcycles a lot and so when we first started dating I decided to get my motorcycle license. I was like, 'I got it. I’m going to show him how cool I am'."

The Like Father star went on to admit that she took a course in secret and passed after two weeks, despite having no real interest in the "terrifying" vehicle.

But her pretence landed her in hot water when she injured herself while riding on the back of Dax's bike on the set of the 2010 romantic comedy When In Rome. The Good Place actress recalled how her now-husband got off the bike after shooting the scene and noticed Kristen was crying because she'd been trying to hold in the pain for about four miles.

"I was wearing linen pants and I touched the side of the bike. It burnt a hole through my linen pants and gave me a very serious second-degree burn, the muscle was exposed," she explained. "But I was so desperate, because he said to me as we stepped on that bike, ‘Careful about your legs on the side, it gets really hot.’ And I’m like, ‘I know!’ But I didn’t know."

When show host Jimmy asked what her goal was in keeping quiet, she smiled: "My goal was to bag Dax Shepard, Jimmy."