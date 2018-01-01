Kris Jenner: 'Kim & Kanye are solid after rocky start to 2018'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage is stronger than ever after a few "hiccups", according to the reality TV star's manager mum Kris Jenner.

Earlier this year (18), the rapper went public with fears his wife was going to leave him after ill-advised comments he made about slavery during a TMZ interview, but the couple - now parents to three - weathered the storm, and Kim's mother insists they are "so solid".

"They’re so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they’re committed to," she tells Us Weekly magazine.

"They’re committed to one another... and you’re not always going to agree with each other forever. You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up. You’re going to have hiccups.

"There’s a lot of things in life as human beings that we all deal with, especially if we have a partner, a spouse. I think they’re so committed to one another that things like that probably bring them closer together."

And Kris admits she often dishes out advice to the couple to keep them on track.

"It's probably unsolicited with Kim, but we’re very supportive of one another, and we’re together all the time, all of us," Jenner adds. "We discuss different things, and we give each other advice while we’re chatting about something."

Outspoken Kanye will no doubt talk about his wife and his marriage when he makes a rare TV appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (09Aug18).

The Kimmel announced the Stronger rapper's appearance earlier this week on social media, writing: "On Thursday night, HURRICANE KANYE strikes @JimmyKimmelLive! @KanyeWest."

Kanye, who retweeted the post, last appeared on the show in October, 2013 to clear the air following a feud with Kimmel on social media.