Macaulay Culkin ready to start making babies with 'pretty girl' Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin is convinced he's found his dream girl in actress Brenda Song and he wants to start a family with her.

The grown-up child star and The Social Network actress have been dating for over a year and now the super-private 37 year old has revealed he wants the actress to be the mother of his kids.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week (beg06Aug18), Culkin confessed he was very happy with his 30-year-old girlfriend.

"I'm gonna make some babies," he told comedian Rogan. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing.

"(With) this one (Song), I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable - a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for."

Culkin also revealed that he and Brenda have already taken some serious steps in their relationship by adopting a pet cat together.

"It's one thing to exchange keys, it's another to get a cat," he joked, adding, "I have a good life out here (in Los Angeles). I have a pretty little family - a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move, we're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff."

Last month (Jul18), Culkin's ex-girlfriend, Mila Kunis, opened up about their split after eight years together during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, taking the blame for their "horrible breakup".

"I f**ked up. I was an a**hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it," she said. "And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, 'Yeah, you know what, I was a d**k', and accept it and I own it. It's f**ked up what I did... and it’s f**ked up how I did it. When I got to be single I said, 'I just need to figure myself out. I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being'."